Die Nuwe Jaar parade proceeds peacefully despite feud over new route

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A young Kaapse Klopse troupe member takes centre stage during the Die Nuwe Jaar parade, reflecting the passing of a centuries-old tradition to a new generation along Cape Town’s streets. Picture: Philani Nombembe.

The Die Nuwe Jaar celebrations unfolded peacefully on Monday, drawing thousands of spectators to Cape Town’s streets despite a public feud between rival bodies over changes to the historic parade route.

This year’s parade followed a revised route through the Green Point precinct, ending at the DHL Cape Town Stadium. The change sparked controversy before the event, with the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association staging a protest march on Saturday to oppose the decision. The association accused the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) — organisers of the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade 2026 — of “destructively rerouting the historic road march away from community heartlands”.

During the protest, picketers carried placards criticising the KKKA and alleging preferential treatment by the City of Cape Town. One sign read: “The city gives preference to KKKA.” Despite the tensions, Monday’s parade proceeded without disruption, with a strong security presence and large crowds lining the route.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis praised the event, describing it as a defining moment on the city’s cultural calendar.

“It was the best start to 2026, joining so many thousands of Capetonians for Africa’s largest and most colourful cultural festival. This is so wonderfully and uniquely part of our Cape Town heritage, and we love supporting the Klopse and being here to watch those beautiful thousands marching, singing, dancing and celebrating together,” said Hill-Lewis.

“We are proud to support the KKKA’s efforts to take Tweede Nuwe Jaar to new heights and record crowds, including a first-ever live TV broadcast. Klopse events receive the largest portion of the city’s event support budget, and today we saw again what a show-stopping and unifying moment this unique heritage celebration can deliver.”

According to the KKKA, the parade attracted close to 100,000 spectators and featured more than 20,000 troupe members. The organisation said the scale of participation yet again underscored the event’s stature as one of the continent’s most recognisable cultural celebrations.

“It is always incredibly special to see Cape Town come together in celebration of this tradition,” the organisation said.

“The pride, discipline and joy displayed by the troupes reflect generations of cultural heritage that continue to thrive.”

Along the route, the steady beat of the ghoema drums set the rhythm for the day as troupes in shimmering satin costumes marched past cheering crowds. Painted faces, colourful umbrellas and tightly choreographed routines transformed the streets into a moving spectacle, with drum majors leading formations honed through months of practice.

“The Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade is more than a one-off event. It is a cornerstone of Cape Town’s cultural identity, rooted in a tradition that has been observed for more than a century,” the KKKA said.

“The parade continues to honour the legacy of the Kaapse Klopse while providing a platform for creative expression, cultural education and community development.

“This year’s parade again demonstrated the resilience, creativity and unity of the community, ensuring that the spirit of ghoema remains alive for future generations.”

Minstrel events will continue in the coming weeks, with troupes preparing for the next round of competitions.

“The 2026 competition season will continue throughout January and February, with troupes split into two sections and finals scheduled for later dates,” the KKKA said.

TimesLIVE