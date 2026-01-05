Makhanda mourns as murders spark GBV outrage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SHOCKING INCIDENT: Linomtha Skeyi, 16, who was found murdered in Makhanda on Christmas Day, was laid to rest in Ndevana, Qonce, on Saturday.

Community leaders have raised concerns about violent crime in Makhanda after the brutal murders of a teenage girl and a woman during the festive season.

The killings in December of Linomtha Skeyi, 16, and Lusizo Ngqumbo, 34, have caused outrage in the community.

Ngqumbo was buried on Sunday.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has called on residents to unite against gender-based violence (GBV).

Ward 2 councillor Dr Ramie Xonxa said such crimes were becoming prevalent in Makhanda.

He said there had been similar incidents in the past, some of which were still not resolved.

Linomtha’s murder, he said, happened in Ward 9, Ngqumbo was killed in Ward 2.

“Taking a life is a serious offence and no-one has the right to do so,” Xonxa said.

He said Makhanda residents needed to unite in the fight against GBV.

“The unity that was shown by the entire community of Makhanda on December 28 when they united in prayer for both these victims is one that must be sustained as we move forward in addressing this issue.

“I take my hat off to all those who showed up and pledged their support for the bereaved families,” he said.

Ward 9 councillor Thozamile Yaka said the killings were especially tragic because SA had just celebrated 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

He said there had not been similar incidents in his ward.

“It’s rare that something like this happens in my ward.

“The community must be vigilant. If they need to walk somewhere at night, they must rather do so in groups,” Yaka said.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said Linomtha, a pupil at Cambridge High School in East London, was reported missing on Christmas Eve.

Nkohli said during a search and rescue operation on Christmas Day, her body was discovered by a volunteer in the open field behind the department of social development premises at about 9am.

“Preliminary observations indicate that she sustained several wounds to her upper body,” he said.

Linomtha was laid to rest in Ndevana, Qonce, on Saturday.

Her family declined to comment.

Nkohli said Ngqumbo’s body was found on December 22 by a group of women who were attending the homecoming ceremony of an initiate.

“The body had no visible injuries and the postmortem later revealed that the victim died of strangulation,” he said.

Nkhohli said the investigations into the two murders were continuing.

Calls and text messages to Ngqumbo’s family representative, Simphiwe Kapa, went unanswered.

The Herald