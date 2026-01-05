Mob justice over ‘house robbery’ leaves one man dead in Limpopo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A suspected house robbery attempt in Motetema, Limpopo, turned fatal on Sunday night when community members allegedly assaulted two suspects, leaving one dead and the other hospitalised.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the incident unfolded at about 9.30pm on Sunday at rental rooms in Manapyane village.

Three occupants, two women and a man, were allegedly confronted by a suspect wearing a balaclava and believed to be carrying a firearm.

The suspect reportedly demanded money and cellphones.

“During the confrontation, onevictim managed to escape and raised the alarm. Community members responded and apprehended two male suspects believed to be linked to the attempted robbery,” said Mashaba.

The suspects were allegedly assaulted by members of the community and sustained serious injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

According to Mashaba, one later died from his injuries, while the other remains hospitalised under police guard.

Police in Matetema have opened cases of attempted house robbery and murder. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information that can assist with investigations is urged to contact the investigating officer, Const Malesela Galane on 082-573-3978.

