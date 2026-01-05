South Africa

Mob justice over ‘house robbery’ leaves one man dead in Limpopo

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Two more people have been killed in another mob justice attack in the Bay.
Community members allegedly assaulted suspected house robbers. (GALLO IMAGES)

A suspected house robbery attempt in Motetema, Limpopo, turned fatal on Sunday night when community members allegedly assaulted two suspects, leaving one dead and the other hospitalised.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the incident unfolded at about 9.30pm on Sunday at rental rooms in Manapyane village.

Three occupants, two women and a man, were allegedly confronted by a suspect wearing a balaclava and believed to be carrying a firearm.

The suspect reportedly demanded money and cellphones.

“During the confrontation, onevictim managed to escape and raised the alarm. Community members responded and apprehended two male suspects believed to be linked to the attempted robbery,” said Mashaba.

The suspects were allegedly assaulted by members of the community and sustained serious injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

According to Mashaba, one later died from his injuries, while the other remains hospitalised under police guard.

Police in Matetema have opened cases of attempted house robbery and murder. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information that can assist with investigations is urged to contact the investigating officer, Const Malesela Galane on 082-573-3978.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Drunk-driver crisis rocks SA

2

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Honest reflection needed in postmortem of Bafana’s Afcon fiasco

3

Fight against GBV has to be stepped up after ‘devastating year’

4

Bafana coach Broos promises top-down review after Afcon failure

5

‘We find everything, even newborn babies’: A day in the life of a Pikitup worker

Related Articles