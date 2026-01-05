New round of Rand Water maintenance from Tuesday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Water supply disruptions are expected in some areas. Stock image

The third and final phase of Rand Water’s maintenance is scheduled from January 6 to 8.

The 54-hour maintenance at the Eikenhof pump station is part of essential upgrades to critical bulk water infrastructure needed to enhance long-term reliability, the city of Johannesburg said.

Water supply disruptions are expected in some areas:

Roodepoort Deep Reservoir;

Fleurhof Reservoir;

Doornkop Reservoir;

Meadowlands Reservoir 1 and 2, including direct feeds; and

Braamfischer Reservoir.

“During maintenance, the volume of bulk water supplied to Johannesburg Water’s network will be significantly reduced. As a result, affected reservoirs will gradually deplete, and residents may experience low water pressure or outages,” the city said.

“After maintenance ends and pumping resumes on January 8, systems will not recover immediately. Johannesburg Water’s infrastructure will require at least seven days to stabilise and recover fully.”

Operational and contingency plans to reduce the effects of the maintenance are being implemented.

“Reservoir levels have been managed in advance, response teams are on standby, and alternative water will be supplied to affected communities through stationary and roaming tankers during the maintenance and recovery periods.”

TimesLIVE