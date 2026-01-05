Red tide causes shellfish washouts on west coast; dead fish in Mossel Bay due to sewerage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shellfish washed out at St Helena Bay and Elandsbaai on the west coast should not be eaten, the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment has warned. File photo.

The public is cautioned not to eat white mussel, whelks and other shellfish washed out at St Helena Bay and Elandsbaai on the west coast due to red tide.

“There is a high risk of toxicity and it is advised all shellfish, irrespective of being washed out or collected from shore or subtidal, should not be eaten,” the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment (DFFE) said.

Observations by fisheries control officers and satellite imagery indicated visible red tides from Elandsbaai 100km northward, to above the Olifants Estuary on the West Coast.

Satellite imagery and reports by officers and members of the public also confirm a visible red tide in Walker Bay, Hermanus.

“The red tide is bioluminescent, the phytoplankton producing spectacular flashes of colour at night. There have been no fish or shellfish mortalities reported with the red tide but a cautionary approach remains that no shellfish be collected and eaten.”

Further eastwards, there has been mass mortality of fish in the Hartenbos Estuary in Mossel Bay.

The department said this is not due to a red tide but is the result of sewerage discharge and resultant eutrophication and ammonia toxicity.

“There are different reasons for the mass kills and washouts of fish and shellfish on the West and South coasts. However, the department cautions members of the public to refrain from eating any washed out marine animals as they carry significant health risks, rendering them unsuitable for consumption.”

