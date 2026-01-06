Bail hearing for DJ Warras murder suspect Victor Majola set for January 13

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Victor Majola appeared briefly in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Tuesday. Picture:

One of the suspects arrested in connection with the murder of DJ and security consultant Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, appeared briefly in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Victor Majola faces charges of murder and premeditated murder after the fatal shooting of DJ Warras on December 16 in Johannesburg.

Majola was expected to apply for bail, but the state requested that it be postponed to January 13.

“He is the accused; we have to wait to see. We’re innocent until proven guilty. I never expected it to be short and quick,” DJ Warras’s sister Nicole said.

Nicole said the family were still distraught.

“We all miss him. We feel it. It’s now becoming more real. The void is real, and the only thing that can fill that void is prayer and God.

“We need to trust the process that’s taking place.”

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1632333">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

