Eastern Cape records 60 child abandonment, sexual abuse cases in December

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More than 60 cases of child abandonment and sexual abuse were registered in the Eastern Cape in December, provincial social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta said on Tuesday.

She condemned the alarming trend of deliberate abandonment and sexual abuse of children in the province and said this figure highlighted a growing crisis that demands immediate and decisive action.

“The deliberate abandonment of children is a deeply disturbing act that violates the fundamental rights of our most vulnerable citizens. It is unacceptable for any parent or guardian to abandon their child, leaving them exposed to danger and neglect.”

She said children deserved protection, love and care, and the state must hold accountable those who failed in their responsibilities.

Fanta issued a stern warning to parents and guardians who abandoned their children or failed to protect them.

“Those found guilty of such acts will face severe legal consequences. The law is clear: abandoning a child is a crime, and we will not hesitate to take action against individuals who neglect their duties as caregivers.”

She said the department of social development will work closely with law enforcement to investigate these cases thoroughly and ensure that justice is served.

The OR Tambo district recorded 21 of the 63 cases, with 17 of those being sexual abuse, three being neglect and one being a physical abuse case.

The Amathole district recorded nine cases, while Joe Gqabi and Sarah Baartman districts had six cases each, and Chris Hani recorded four cases of neglect.

TimesLIVE