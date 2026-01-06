South Africa

Hawks intercept foreign suspect, rescue 10 trafficked boys

Joint task force in high-speed chase which ends with rescue of trafficked teens

The suspect was arrested after a high-speed chase which ended in Commissioner Street in the Johannesburg CBD. (Picture: ISTOCK)

A 47-year-old foreigner was arrested in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday on suspicion of trafficking 10 young boys.

“While on patrol duties, a JMPD member was alerted to a bizarre scenario unfolding alongside Broad Street in Mulbarton of a group of eight half-naked teenagers walking on foot,” Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said.

The officers established that the teenagers were foreigners who could not speak English. The officers were also informed that there were two more boys who had already been taken away in a blue VW Jetta.

“The vehicle was later intercepted along the street, but the driver fled, resulting in a high-speed chase which ended in Commissioner Street with the subsequent arrest of the suspect and the rescue of the two half-naked teenagers,” Mogale said.

The joint operation was conducted by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation’s trafficking in persons section, Fox Security, JMPD and Mondeor police.

The suspect will appear in the Booysens magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of being an undocumented immigrant and suspected trafficking in persons.

