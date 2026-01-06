Man arrested in Roodepoort with unlicensed rifles and ammo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An AK-47 rifle and a 308 semi-automatic rifle were found at a property in Roodepoort.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after he was found with two unlicensed riflesin Roodepoort, west of Joburg.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the search of the property was conducted by the Gauteng organised crime tracing team and officers from a police emergency services flexi team.

“A team of two police units was mobilised to follow up on information. When they searched the house they found one AK-47 rifle, one 308 semi-automatic rifle, one magazine and more than 80 live rounds of ammunition.

“The man found in the house was arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He is expected to appear before Roodepoort magistrate’s court in due course.”

The firearms will be taken for ballistic testing to establish if they were used in the commission of crimes.

TimesLIVE