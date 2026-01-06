South Africa

Man killed, toddler injured in Johannesburg shooting

One of the suspects fatally shot the 38-year-old man, who at the time was carrying a two-year-old boy. (123RF/ fergregory)

A 38-year-old man was shot dead and a two-year old boy was injured in Fordsburg, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the provincial police’s tracing team has been tasked with the tracing of the two suspects allegedly involved in the shooting.

He said the suspects approached the victims and one of them allegedly fired several shots towards the man, who was carrying the boy. The suspects fled in a dark coloured Mazda 2.

“The victim was declared dead on the scene by paramedics and the child was taken to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.”

Masondo said police were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

“The motive for the shooting is under investigation.”

