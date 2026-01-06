More than a name: how these informal settlements reflect their roots and hopes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Across the country, some informal settlements have names that might make you laugh, scratch your head or wonder about their origins.

Across the country, some informal settlements have names that might make you laugh, scratch your head or wonder about their origins, for example:

Never Never – Western Cape

Never Never in Mfuleni, Western Cape, earned its name from the saying, “you will never leave once you are here”. Thabo Nkosi, a community elder, said: “It’s not a bad place. Life is hard, yes, but we support each other. The name is funny, but it also reminds us to keep pushing for a better future.”

There is also a settlement with the same name in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

Europe – Cape Town

Nestled in Nyanga, one of Cape Town’s largest informal settlements, is an area called Europe. Nomvula Maseko, a resident, said: “We call it Europe because it is far from everything, just like the continent. We joke that we are living in luxury, but the streets are full of challenges.”

Despite cramped conditions, Maseko says the community is tightly knit. “Neighbours look after each other. If someone is sick, everyone knows.”

Hollywood – Durban

In Durban a settlement called Hollywood reflects local dreams rather than actual glitz. Sihle Dlamini, a local street vendor, said: “We wanted a little star in our lives. It’s not Los Angeles but the spirit is the same: we dream big.”

Plastic View – Pretoria

Plastic View in Pretoria East got its name from the plastic sheets used to build the first homes.

Thandi Nkosi, a resident, said: “People laugh when they hear the name, but it’s true. We made homes with what we had. Life here is not easy, but at least we have each other.”

Local NGOs and community groups are helping improve access to water and electricity.

Promised Land – Thembisa

Promised Land, or Kanana, was settled by families seeking a fresh start.

“The name reminds us to keep striving. We face challenges, but the people here are hardworking”, community leader Peter Molefe told TimesLIVE. “The name gives hope, especially to our children.”

Gomorrah – Eastern Cape

Gomorrah in Mdantsane was named for its high crime levels in the past.

“People used to fear this place,” said 51-year-old resident Nomfundo Zulu. “But we are changing it. Schools, churches and local projects are making it safer. Life here is not about the name; it’s about what we make of it.”

Phumlamqashi – Johannesburg

Phumlamqashi, meaning “rest tenant,” reflects the settlement’s struggles.

A resident, Sipho Khumalo, said: “The name tells the story. We may not have much, but we find rest in our community. Neighbours help each other with food, child care, anything we can.”

Marry Me – Pretoria

Marry Me’s origin is practical. Local grandmother Joyce Mthembu said the settlement was founded in 2012 by young, unmarried individuals who had migrated to the area for employment. Once there, they built families.

