Severe thunderstorms to hit Limpopo, Mpumalanga on Wednesday

Infrastructure at risk from expected thunderstorms

The SA weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the parts of the Eastern Cape
The SA Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Mpumalanga and Limpopo. File image. (Thulani Mbele)

Thunderstorms are expected across Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Wednesday, the SA Weather Service warned on Tuesday.

Issuing a yellow level 2 warning which is valid for the whole day, the weather service said these thunderstorms will become severe over the central and southern escarpment of Limpopo and along the escarpment of Mpumalanga.

“These thunderstorms will be associated with heavy downpours and possible hail and excessive lightning.”

There is likely to be localised damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, property, vehicles and livestock.

It also warned that flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges should be expected. Hail was expected in places.

The weather service said there was likely to be localised disruptions to communications and municipal services.

