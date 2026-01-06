Sewer collapse sparks protest, Khayelitsha residents barricade road

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police clear the debris left by Khayelitsha residents who barricaded the busy Baden Powell Drive on Tuesday morning after their homes were flooded after the bulk sewer infrastructure collapsed in their area. Picture: Philani Nombembe.

Khayelitsha residents whose homes were flooded after bulk sewer infrastructure collapsed in their area barricaded the busy Baden Powell Drive on Tuesday morning.

The protesters, whose shacks — built over sewage pipes — flooded in November, said they were trying to draw authorities’ attention to their plight. About 40 shacks were demolished after the pipes burst.

The protest brought morning traffic to a standstill. Chrizelda Makeleni, 40, a member of the residents’ committee, said the flooding started around 6pm on November 29 when the ground around homes began to give way.

“When we went to see what was happening, all of a sudden the kids shouted that all the homes were being flooded. Some of us could only save our IDs and a few possessions as the homes were filled with sewage,” said Makeleni. “I have lived here for the past 17 years. We started getting services such as toilets, water and electricity around 2015.”

Makeleni said residents took to three streets after authorities failed to provide alternative accommodation. She said the first eight families were moved to another part of Khayelitsha, but their new neighbours rejected them and broke down the temporary homes they had been provided with.

The city’s human settlements directorate condemned the vandalism and theft of temporary relocation structures provided for the bulk sewer flood victims.

“These criminal acts undermine our critical efforts to protect residents and delay urgent repairs to the bulk sewer infrastructure, particularly after the recent major bulk sewer infrastructure collapse in the Lansdowne Road informal settlement section,” the city said.

“The urgent relocation remains essential to ensure the safety of residents and to allow teams safe access to carry out the necessary emergency repair work.”

The city said that in the Lansdowne Road informal settlement section, all vacant structures were removed with the full co-operation of residents, and no personal belongings were in the area. It said nine families in the area were relocated to a temporary relocation area (TRA).

“Eight families from the Lansdowne Road informal settlement section were to be allocated units in the TRA, but unfortunately, these units were stolen and damaged. In the SST area, approximately 40 families have been relocated, while 33 families remain on site, and engagement with residents continues.”

Eight families from the Lansdowne Road informal settlement section were to be allocated units in the TRA, but these units were stolen and damaged. Twenty-seven TRA units were vandalised and stolen, including the contractor’s temporary fencing. In addition, 13 units were vandalised.

“A case of public violence, theft of city property, and malicious damage to property has been registered with the police,” the city said.

The city said additional security had since been deployed and teams would rebuild the affected structures.

“The city urges the community to work with us to prioritise safety, protect public infrastructure, and support ongoing relocation efforts. Additional land is also being explored to accommodate further relocations, particularly for residents affected in the Lansdowne Road informal settlement section,” it said.

The city said the relocation site accommodates 79 residential units measuring 3m by 6m, 16 chemical toilets, perimeter fencing, stormwater infrastructure, and a designated area for taxi operations.

“These measures ensure secure, functional, and dignified living conditions for residents,” the city said. “Our water and sanitation teams will begin with their work, and this work is critical to restoring reliable and safe services for the broader Khayelitsha community.”

