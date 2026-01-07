South Africa

Deregistration of private colleges is fake news, says education department

Kabungane Biyela

The department of basic education has warned the public about a false post circulating on social media regarding the deregistering of private colleges.

A poster doing the rounds online from a page falsely presenting itself as the department states it is deregistering private colleges including Damelin College, City Varsity and Lyceum colleges.

The department said this is misleading information.

“The public is urged to remain vigilant against fraudulent pages and the misinformation they spread,” it said.

“All official departmental and ministerial announcements are communicated exclusively through the department’s official platforms.”

