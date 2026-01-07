Drones help foil cigarette smuggling at Zim border

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Boxes of illicit cigarettes were intercepted at the Beitbridge border.

A cigarette smuggling attempt was foiled near the Beitbridge border post with Zimbabwe on Tuesday with the help of drone surveillance technology.

Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Michael Masiapato said the aerial drone detected suspicious movement within the border law enforcement area near the Beitbridge port of entry.

“Real-time drone footage enabled BMA officers to swiftly track and intercept suspects attempting to smuggle illicit cigarettes to the value of R42,797 into South Africa,” he said.

“The interception confirms the growing effectiveness of technology-driven border management interventions, particularly at high-risk and vulnerable areas along the borderline.”

