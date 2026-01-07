Father arrested for alleged violent beating of daughter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly brutally assaulting his 17-year-old daughter. Picture: 123RF/NITO 500

Police have traced and arrested a man after viral video footage depicted a 17-year-old girl being assaulted in a Limpopo village.

The 42-year-old is expected to appear in the Mahwelereng magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

“The arrest follows the circulation of a disturbing video clip on social media which was brought to the attention of police by a concerned community member,” said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.

“The footage depicts a man violently assaulting a teenage girl by repeatedly hitting her with his fists, kicking her, dragging her along the ground, lifting and throwing her down, and stepping over her while she lay helpless and vulnerable.”

The assault took place at about 5pm on Monday.

The suspect was found the next day and charged with child abuse, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and domestic violence.

