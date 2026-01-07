Joburg Water clears E coli fears, Rand Water maintenance set to disrupt supply

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johannesburg Water says normal water supply could be restored soon, although some areas remain isolated. Stock photo.

Johannesburg Water has confirmed recent water quality tests have shown no detection of E coli after reports of foul-smelling tap water in parts of the Johannesburg CBD and Bez Valley late last month.

The utility said the latest results indicate there is no evidence of faecal contamination in the affected section of the water network.

“As part of the investigation and interventions, the most recent water quality test results show no detection of E coli at any sampling points, confirming there is no evidence of faecal contamination in the affected section of the network,” said Joburg Water.

“From a public health perspective, the system is therefore considered clear of faecal pollution.”

The utility noted tests revealed elevated total coliform levels, which it said are commonly found in soil and do not necessarily pose a health risk.

“Tests do show elevated total coliform levels commonly found in soil. The presence of these organisms is not unusual under such conditions and can be effectively managed through optimal chlorination,” it said.

With the improvement trajectory in the water quality by the observed quality levels, it can be expected normal supply could be restored within the next few days — Johannesburg Water

To address the issue, Johannesburg Water said it is increasing chlorine dosing where necessary and continuing to monitor and conduct repeat sampling to ensure compliance with national standards.

“Johannesburg Water is boosting chlorine dosing where required, while monitoring and repeat sampling continue to track improvements and ensure water quality is achieved within the required SANS standards,” the utility said.

With improvements observed, Johannesburg Water said normal water supply could be restored soon, though some areas remain isolated.

“With the improvement trajectory in the water quality by the observed quality levels, it can be expected normal supply could be restored within the next few days,” it said. “At the moment the initially impacted area remains isolated and inaccessible to the consumer until Johannesburg Water deems the systems fully safe for consumption.”

The update follows complaints from residents who reported a strong odour in tap water on December 29.

An alert was subsequently issued on December 30, warning of possible water contamination affecting Albertina Sisulu Road and surrounding streets, including 6th to 9th avenues and 10th Street in the Joburg CBD, and parts of Bez Valley.

As a result of the maintenance, bulk water supply will be reduced and residents should expect low water pressure or outages — Dada Morero, Johannesburg mayor

Residents across Johannesburg are bracing for limited or no water supply as Rand Water embarks on the final leg of its planned maintenance programme. The maintenance is scheduled to run until 8am on Thursday, with water supply disruptions expected to last at least 54 hours.

Areas expected to be affected include systems supplied by the Meadowlands, Doornkop, Bramfischerville, Roodepoort Deep and Fleurhof reservoirs, impacting suburbs such as Meadowlands, Dobsonville, Protea Glen, Braamfischerville, Roodepoort and Fleurhof.

During a media briefing on Monday, Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero warned residents should prepare for low water pressure and outages.

“As a result of the maintenance, bulk water supply will be reduced and residents should expect low water pressure or outages,” said Morero.

He said the impact would extend beyond the maintenance period: “After maintenance ends and pumping resumes on January 8, the system will not recover immediately. Joburg Water’s infrastructure will require at least seven days to stabilise and recover fully.”

TimesLIVE