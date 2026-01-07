Launch site at Garden Route National Park closed indefinitely after fire destroys boat

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A privately owned boat catches fire during launch at Island Lake in the Garden Route National Park.

The Island Lake boat launch site in the Wilderness section of the Garden Route National Park has been closed after a fire gutted a privately owned boat during launch on Monday.

South African National Parks (SANParks) announced the closure of the facility to the public on Tuesday.

“A privately owned boat belonging to a guest caught fire on Island Lake while preparations were under way to launch it,” it said in a statement.

“Initial reports indicate that the boat was already in the water when the engine was started, at which point it caught alight. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.”

No fatalities were reported. One individual sustained an injury and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

SANParks said its rangers responded to the incident, “with support from the Wilderness Fire Brigade, who acted promptly to contain the fire and secure the area.

“The jetty leading to the launch site sustained minor damage because of the fire. As a result of fuel spillage linked to the incident, SANParks has appointed a service provider to carry out environmental clean-up and remediation.

“To ensure public safety and allow for proper rehabilitation of the affected area, the Island Lake launch site will remain closed until further notice. The Island Lake picnic area remains open and accessible to visitors.”

