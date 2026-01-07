Son, 14, dies after allegedly being beaten with a sjambok and stick by his father

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 62-year-old man from a village in the Ngqeleni area in the Eastern Cape has been arrested and charged with murder. File image

An Eastern Cape youth died alone while tied up overnight after a severe beating, allegedly at the hands of his father.

The 62-year-old from a village in the Ngqeleni area has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said the man had allegedly accused his 14-year-old son of stealing his bank card and using it at a spaza shop.

At 10pm on Monday night, the father allegedly assaulted the teenager with a sjambok and a stick.

The child was then allegedly tied up with a rope and kept inside the house overnight.

“The boy was discovered deceased at about 4am on Tuesday.”

Acting police commissioner Maj GenThandiswa Kupiso was saddened by the “gruesome and heartbreaking tragedy”.

