Taxi driver arrested after patrol vehicle’s tyres slashed in Cape Town CBD

The minibus taxi linked to a driver arrested for allegedly slashing the tyres of a City of Cape Town patrol vehicle in the CBD.

Cape Town law enforcement authorities have slammed the brakes on a taxi driver who allegedly slashed the tyres of a city patrol vehicle.

Officers swooped on the 32-year-old driver on Tuesday. Kevin Jacobs, spokesperson for the city’s traffic service, said the tyres were “deliberately slashed” in the CBD last month.

“The incident took place on December 23 during a taxi enforcement operation at the intersection of Lower Plein and Strand streets,” said Jacobs. “A traffic officer parked his patrol vehicle at the intersection, and upon his return, discovered that the tyres had been slashed, rendering the vehicle immobile.”

Jacobs said a joint operation between the city’s law enforcement agencies led to the driver’s arrest.

“Through the co-ordinated efforts of the safety and security information management operations team, traffic services and law enforcement departments, a suspect was identified,” said Jacobs.

He said the driver was arrested at about 10am on Tuesday.

“The 32-year-old was pulled over in Strand Street and taken into custody at Cape Town central SAPS on a charge of malicious damage to property,” said Jacobs.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old firefighter died on Tuesday night in Philippi after a suspected robbery. JP Smith, the MMC for safety and security, said fire crews went to their colleague’s assistance, but he did not survive. The firefighter had worked for the city for about eight years.

“The city has learnt with shock of the death of an off-duty firefighter in Philippi Park late last night,” said Smith. “The 33-year-old firefighter and a relative were assaulted near their home in what appears to have been a robbery. Fire crews responded to the incident, and despite their best efforts, their colleague was declared dead on scene.”

Smith said the firefighter’s relative was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

“It is heartbreaking to lose one of our own, particularly given the circumstances,” Smith said.

Smith said he had roped in the city’s safety and security investigations unit (SSIU) to help the police.

“I have asked the SSIU to assist in any way possible to track down those responsible for the officer’s death, and I call on anyone with information about this incident to please come forward,” he said.

“The staff member’s name is being withheld until his next of kin have been formally notified.

“What we can confirm is that he first joined the city as a seasonal firefighter in 2018 and joined the fire and rescue service as a learner firefighter in 2020.

“Fire service management has arranged assistance to the family through the city’s employee assistance programme. Counselling has also been made available to his colleagues.”

TimesLIVE