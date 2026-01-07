They must never have peace in their lives — Ekurhuleni mayor on killers of 20-year-old singer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ekurhuleni acting mayor Jongizizwe Dlabathi has delivered a scathing condemnation of the killing of 20-year-old Xabiso Pearl Kambi, saying those responsible should “never have peace” for taking her life during a robbery in Tsakani on New Year’s Eve.

“Her spirit needs to fight against those who killed her. They must never have peace in their lives. Even when justice is served, they must never have peace because we can’t continue to allow a situation where mothers and children are abused, raped and even killed in such tragic ways,” said Dlabathi.

Dlabathi was speaking during a visit to the Kambi family on Monday, alongside developmental planning and real estate MMC Nomadlozi Nkosi, ward councillors and other ANC members after the fatal shooting that has shocked the Tsakani community.

According to Women For Change, Kambi was working at her family’s shop when three unknown men allegedly approached her in an attempted robbery. She was shot multiple times before the suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

Dlabathi described the killing as a “cowardly act” carried out by criminals who preyed on their own communities.

“These people are cowards. These are lazy people in our community who choose not to work hard for a living but opt to engage in criminal activities in a way that shows they had no remorse,” he said.

Dlabathi said the crime was senseless and the killers should not have taken her life.

“They did what they wanted to do, which was to rob the shop, but they didn’t have to take her life,” he said.

He said the murder was particularly painful as it occurred during a time when families usually come together.

“The month of December is a time for most families to celebrate, rest and connect, but in this family a tragedy befell them. As leaders of government, we are deeply saddened by what happened,” said Dlabathi.

Emphasising that Kambi was a young woman trying to earn an honest living, Dlabathi said her death had affected far more than just her immediate family.

“One thing you need to know as a family is that what occurred did not just touch you. The pain is not yours alone. It has touched the entire Tsakane community, Ekurhuleni at large, women in particular, and young women.”

Dlabathi stressed that justice for Kambi would require more than police investigations alone.

“The issue of crime, GBV, murder and violence is not something we should only give to the police. As a community, we need to take steps to end this,” he said.

“We appreciate the work of the police, but we must also be honest that to some extent they do not work with the speed we need for justice to be served. That is why we cannot just depend on the police — we must also stand up and assist this family.”

Calling for a united response, Dlabathi said law enforcement and the community must work together.

“Our plea is that we must all be committed to making sure justice is served. It will require SAPS, EMPD and us as community members and leaders to see it through,” he said.

He said the visit was meant to show solidarity with the grieving family during an extremely difficult time.

“It was important for us to comfort you as a family during this dark period, which is why we decided to leave everything and come as government. When such tragedy arises, we must be empathetic to other people’s pain,” said Dlabathi.

He urged decisive action against crime.

“We must recommit ourselves to saying ‘enough is enough’, not just in words but through action, to ensure it is no longer easy for people to be killed in our communities.”

TimesLIVE