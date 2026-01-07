University registration dates for 2026 academic year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Registration for the 2026 academic year has opened at several South African universities, with most institutions starting the process in January.

Universities have encouraged students to register on time, as late registration may result in penalties or limited access to courses. While many institutions offers online registration, assisted and in-person support will also be made available on certain dates.

Here are the confirmed registration dates:

University of the Witwatersrand (Wits): Online registration opened from January 2 and will run until February 2 for most undergraduate and postgraduate students. Assisted registration will take place between January 15 and 22, depending on the faculty.

Online registration opened from January 2 and will run until February 2 for most undergraduate and postgraduate students. Assisted registration will take place between January 15 and 22, depending on the faculty. University of Johannesburg (UJ): Registration for senior and returning students will open from January 12 to February 6, while first-year students will register from January 13 to February 6.

Registration for senior and returning students will open from January 12 to February 6, while first-year students will register from January 13 to February 6. University of Pretoria (UP): Online registration for current students opened on January 5, while new students will register from January 17. Assisted registration will continue until February 6.

Online registration for current students opened on January 5, while new students will register from January 17. Assisted registration will continue until February 6. University of the Free State (UFS): Online registration opened from January 2 and will run until February 6.

Online registration opened from January 2 and will run until February 6. University of Cape Town (UCT): Online registration will open from January 19 to February 13, with assisted registration running from January 21 to February 7.

Online registration will open from January 19 to February 13, with assisted registration running from January 21 to February 7. Stellenbosch University (SU): Online registration will open on January 12 for senior students and January 22 for first-year students. Assisted registration will continue into early February.

Online registration will open on January 12 for senior students and January 22 for first-year students. Assisted registration will continue into early February. University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN): Online registration for returning students opened on January 6, while first-year students will register between February 2 and 7.

Online registration for returning students opened on January 6, while first-year students will register between February 2 and 7. University of South Africa (Unisa): Registration opened on January 7, with most undergraduate and postgraduate registrations closing between February 20 and March 31, depending on the qualification.

Registration opened on January 7, with most undergraduate and postgraduate registrations closing between February 20 and March 31, depending on the qualification. University of North West (NWU): Registration will open on January 19, continuing to February 7, and January 27 for returning students.

Registration will open on January 19, continuing to February 7, and January 27 for returning students. Vaal University of Technology (VUT): Registration for first-time entering students will open on January 19 until all quotas are filled and for senior students, registration will open on January 23 to February 1. Postgraduates’ registration will open on January 8, until March 31.

Registration for first-time entering students will open on January 19 until all quotas are filled and for senior students, registration will open on January 23 to February 1. Postgraduates’ registration will open on January 8, until March 31. Nelson Mandela University (NMU): Online registration will open on January 15 until February 28. Late registration closes on February 28.

Online registration will open on January 15 until February 28. Late registration closes on February 28. University of Mpumalanga: Online registration for first-year students opened in January and will run until January 30. In-person registration will run from January 26 to January 30. For returning students, registration opened on January 6 and will run until February 6. In-person registration will run from February 2 to February 6.

Online registration for first-year students opened in January and will run until January 30. In-person registration will run from January 26 to January 30. For returning students, registration opened on January 6 and will run until February 6. In-person registration will run from February 2 to February 6. Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT): First-year undergraduate off-campus and online registration will open on January 20 to February 6. Returning student online and off-campus academic registrations with online assistance will open on January 12, continuing until January 30.

First-year undergraduate off-campus and online registration will open on January 20 to February 6. Returning student online and off-campus academic registrations with online assistance will open on January 12, continuing until January 30. University of Zululand (UniZulu): Online registration opened on January 6 and runs to February 13.

Online registration opened on January 6 and runs to February 13. Durban University of Technology (DUT): Registration for first-year students will start around January 12 with online registration opening earlier. The DUT website’s registration timetable page has detailed schedules for returning and new students.

Registration for first-year students will start around January 12 with online registration opening earlier. The DUT website’s registration timetable page has detailed schedules for returning and new students. Central University of Technology (CUT): First-time entering student registration will open on January 19 to January 23, while senior registration will open on January 27 to January 30. For Master’s and Doctorate degrees continuing with a Research Master's or Doctorate, registrations close on February 28.

First-time entering student registration will open on January 19 to January 23, while senior registration will open on January 27 to January 30. For Master’s and Doctorate degrees continuing with a Research Master's or Doctorate, registrations close on February 28. University of Western Cape (UWC): Registration for new and first-time entry students will open on January 9 to January 30. For undergraduate (returning), Honours and PG diploma/certificate, Master’s and PhD, registration will open on January 9 to February 6.

Registration for new and first-time entry students will open on January 9 to January 30. For undergraduate (returning), Honours and PG diploma/certificate, Master’s and PhD, registration will open on January 9 to February 6. University of Limpopo (UL): Registration for first-year students will open on January 22 until February 6, and for returning students, registration will open on January 9.

Students are advised to regularly check their university websites and e-mails for faculty-specific dates and registration requirements.

