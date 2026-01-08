Border managers intercept 20 children near Beitbridge crossing into Zimbabwe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Border Management Authority (BMA), working with the defence force, has intercepted more than 20 children near the Limpopo River in the vicinity of the Beitbridge border fence.

The children, aged between five and 17, are believed to have been en route from South Africa to Zimbabwe when they were intercepted during routine border safeguarding operations on Thursday.

Among the group were 10 adults. However, preliminary verification conducted by BMA officials confirmed that only one adult was the parent of one child. The remaining children were found to be travelling without parental supervision or lawful guardianship.

“The interception has raised serious concerns regarding child protection, possible exploitation and noncompliance with immigration and child welfare laws,” said BMA commissioner and CEO Dr Mike Masiapato.

All individuals had been placed into the care of the relevant authorities and processes were under way to ensure the safety, wellbeing and lawful handling of the minors, in line with South African laws and international child protection protocols, said Masiapato.

The BMA is working closely with the police, the department of social development and other relevant stakeholders to verify identities, establish the circumstances surrounding the movement of the children and determine appropriate interventions.

“The protection of vulnerable people, particularly children, remains a priority for the BMA. We will continue to intensify joint operations with our security cluster partners to prevent exploitation and safeguard the integrity of our borders,” Masiapato said.

