Community angered by early closing of clinic

Reduced operating hours at a clinic in rural Xhwili, outside Mthatha, where two women security guards were attacked in 2025, have angered residents.

One of the guards was killed and the other admitted to hospital after the brutal night-time attack in November.

The clinic now operates from 8am to 1pm due to ongoing safety concerns.

However, it has outraged the residents, who are demanding that health MEC Thandokazi Capa intervene.

The residents and leaders from more than 10 villages have demanded the immediate full-time operation of the clinic, saying that they are being unfairly punished and denied their constitutional right to primary health care.

Labour unions confirmed the clinic closed at 1pm, but health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana is adamant that it closes at 4pm.

Local traditional leader and Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders member Nkosi Mfundo Mtirara said the safety of the clinic staff remained a priority, but closing the clinic at 1pm in such a remote poor community was merciless punishment.

“We cannot allow people to be denied health service. There is absolutely no logic in having the clinic operate only until 1pm.

“The November 2 shooting happened in the middle of the night, and there is absolutely no rationale behind closing the facility at 1pm.

“This is unlawful. While we are mourning and still aggrieved by the incident of November 2, the department is now making things worse for us,” Mtirara said.

The reduced hours are taking a toll on the community, with some patients forced to make difficult choices to access healthcare.

Some villagers say they wake up at 4am to arrive at the clinic early, while others have opted to go to another clinic further away, paying R50 on transport.

“It is like they are punishing us ... we cannot afford to pay R50 every time we need access to a public health facility because the nearby facility which is in walking distance is not serving us,” Sawutini resident Nothobile Mlazi, 65, said.

The attack on the guards was particularly heinous — they were kidnapped, handcuffed, stripped naked and shot.

Sinovuyo Sita, 25, was fatally shot, while her colleague survived multiple gunshot wounds.

Manana said the clinic was reopened on November 11.

“The explanation given by the workers was that there are some employees staying in Mthatha, commuting every day, who were threatened by some community boys and it was agreed that they be released earlier than the knocking off time.”

Those residing nearby continued working.

According to the operational manager, no-one was turned away during the opening hours, Manana said.

But when a Daily Dispatch team visited the clinic on Tuesday, just after 2pm, they could not access the facility.

They were told by the security officer at the gate that the clinic was closed at 1pm.

Villagers confirmed that no patients were allowed in after 1pm.

The clinic community chair also confirmed that the clinic only opened between 8am and 1pm.

“This is for the safety of the staff and the clients,” he said.

Manana said the department had been working to improve the security features at the facility.

“While the safety of the clients and the employees at Xhwili Clinic cannot be guaranteed by the department, it is generally expected that they are safe because the [November 2] incident happened during the night and the clinic is operating during the day.”

He said the police worked with the Xhwili community committee in establishing and training community policing forums for the area.

Denosa provincial secretary Veli Sinqana said “the issue of reduced hours was taken by the clinic management and staff in their meeting”.

“We were informed that it was taken as a temporary measure while the department is busy with the upgrading of the security,” he said.

Sinqana appealed to health workers who were being threatened, “to expose such life-threatening situations to prevent occupational-related incidents”.

Police provincial spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the investigation was ongoing.

“We request anyone with information about the [incident] to come forward and provide information that can lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the perpetrators,” Gantana said.

