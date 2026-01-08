Former boyfriend charged with raping radio colleague

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The alleged incident occurred when the suspect offered to help the victim carry belongings to her home after work. Stock photo.

A 42-year-old man is expected to appear in the Moutse magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of rape.

The incident allegedly occurred on December 26 at an RDP house in Walkaal.

“The victim, a 39-year-old woman who is a presenter at a local radio station, reported that she was raped by her colleague and ex-boyfriend, also a radio presenter,” said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.

After knocking off work, the woman said, she returned to the radio station to collect some belongings.

“The suspect allegedly followed her and later offered to help in carrying the belongings to her place of residence. Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly raped her.”

The suspect was arrested on December 30 and appeared before court on the same day. He was remanded in custody until Thursday.

“Violence against women and children will never be tolerated. Anyone found committing such inhumane acts will be harshly dealt with, irrespective of social standing,” said Limpopo acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers.

