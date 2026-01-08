Rustenburg suspect caught selling explosives to undercover cops

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some of the explosives seized by the Phokeng K9 Unit in Rustenburg on Tuesday.

A 35-year-old man is expected to appear in the Rustenburg magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of contravening the Explosives Act of 1956.

The man was arrested on Tuesday after an intelligence-driven operation conducted by members of the Phokeng police K9 unit.

“Police received information about an individual allegedly selling explosives and subsequently implemented a tactical, covert operation,” said police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.

The suspect allegedly demanded money for explosive materials and led undercover members to Freedom Park, where he allegedly sold explosives to them, she said.

“He was immediately arrested at the scene.”

A search at his home uncovered additional explosives that were hidden away. “The seized material, valued at about R30,000, included explosive gels, detonators, starters and stoppers.”

Acting North West police commissioner Maj-Gen Ryno Naidoo said the illegal possession of, and trade in, explosives posed a serious threat to public safety. He commended police officials for their vigilance and commitment in removing dangerous materials from the community.

TimesLIVE