Suspect arrested during follow-up raid at hijacked Bryanston property

The suspect identified as the mastermind behind the hijacked property in Bryanston is arrested. Picture: Seipati Mothoa

Johannesburg metro police have arrested a suspect believed to be behind the hijacked Bryanston mansion during a follow-up raid led by the city’s public safety department on Thursday.

The operation brought together Johannesburg entities including City Power and Joburg Water (JW), as part of the efforts to clamp down on hijacked properties in the city.

During the raid the tenants identified the suspect who was arrested as “Lawrance”, who allegedly collected rent money.

After the arrest, officers searched the suspect’s Mercedes-Benz C-class vehicle at the property and found a licensed firearm with 15 rounds of ammunition and a magazine with 29 rounds.

The property has illegal electricity connections in the rooms, leaking pipes and trash strewn around the yard.

Two vehicles and a motorcycle were impounded for further investigations into their registrations.

JW and City Power disconnected illegal water and electricity connections.

Illegal electricity connections surrounding the hijacked Bryanston property. Picture: Seipati Mothoa (Seipati Mothoa)

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Malawian Christopher Marumba said he had been living with his 11-month-old child and wife at the property with no knowledge that it was hijacked.

“I work on piece jobs at Kyalami and pay Lawrence R1,800 rent per month. I didn’t know that this was a hijacked property,” Marumba said.

He said he would have to search for a new home since he had just found out that the property was hijacked.

A tenant from Venda, Simon Tlakula, said he had been living there a while.

“The last time there was a raid here, my money went missing, amounting to R2,000. No-one must go inside my room,” Tlakula said.

Waste around the hijacked Bryanston property. Picture: Seipati Mothoa (Seipati Mothoa)

Johannesburg city manager Floyd Brink said 17 more properties in the area were known to be hijacked and he believed that the suspect might be involved in some of them too.

“More action will be taken to end the illegal hijackings of properties in our city,” Brink said.

Brink added that the department of social development would help protect the children on the property.

“This is not the first property hijacked in Bryanston. In the previous inspection, we discovered 23 log homes which accommodated 70 families,” he said.

Brink said the original owners were a now-divorced couple and the woman was traced to a hospital.

“She confirmed to us that she does not know what is happening at the property.”

Brink said the property was valued at about R5.1m and the outstanding service bills were significant.

“We will be intensifying our crackdown on illegal activities, including unlawful connections to utilities. We will continue to exercise zero tolerance for all illegality in the city.”

