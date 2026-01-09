Cape Town traffic officers arrest attempted hijacker

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The suspect, arrested for attempted hijacking, is cuffed and escorted by a Cape Town traffic officer.

Cape Town traffic officers arrested a man suspected to be an attempted hijacker after he threatened a motorist travelling on the approach to the airport.

Kevin Jacobs, spokesperson for Cape Town traffic, said the incident happened near the N2 late on Thursday afternoon. A motorist stopped a traffic officer and reported she had been threatened at gunpoint on the airport approach slip road onto the N2 outbound.

Jacobs said officers responded and saw the suspect running towards Montana and scaling a wall.

“Officers gave chase and tracked down the suspect, who had removed the top he was wearing and claimed he was out jogging,” Jacobs said.

“Officers found the top and a beanie in a nearby yard and detained the suspect at Bishop Lavis police station. The complainant later positively identified the suspect. No firearm was recovered.”

The Cape Town International Airport approach has been in the spotlight recently due to a rise in smash-and-grab incidents. Last month, Mpumalanga pensioner Karin van Aardt was fatally stabbed during a smash-and-grab incident on Jakes Gerwel Drive in Langa. She and her husband Herman had recently left the airport when they were mugged. The couple had been on their way to Vredenburg to celebrate their granddaughter’s eighth birthday.

Lucille Vlok, 24, survived a similar attack at the airport interchange in 2023 and suffered severe injuries. Her attacker was not caught.

In another incident, officers attached to the highway patrol unit arrested a pedestrian in possession of a dangerous weapon at the N1/N7 freeway interchange in the early hours on Thursday morning.

“Preliminary investigations linked the 37-year-old suspect to house robberies and other criminal activities. He was detained at Goodwood police station for further investigation,” Jacobs said.

“It turned out the suspect was wanted for many crimes.”

