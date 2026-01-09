KZN premier Ntuli backs Mkhwanazi for second term

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is scheduled to conclude his term on March 31. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli has officially endorsed the contract renewal of provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, recommending he returns for a second term in office.

This follows a high-level meeting with national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, where the two leaders discussed the future of the provincial police commissioner.

Mkhwanazi, who has held the reins for five years, is scheduled to conclude his term on March 31.

He is widely recognised for his “no-nonsense” and action-oriented approach to tackling crime in KwaZulu-Natal. He gained significant public popularity after an explosive media briefing on July 6 last year when he exposed alleged political interference within the criminal justice system.

During the briefing, Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against high-ranking law enforcement officials and politicians, accusing them of protecting drug cartels and obstructing police investigations.

The revelations led to the establishment of the Madlanga commission of inquiry and a parliamentary ad hoc committee to investigate the claims.

Ntuli expressed unwavering confidence in Mkhwanazi’s leadership and ethical conduct throughout his tenure.

“The commissioner’s role has been pivotal in addressing KwaZulu-Natal’s high crime rates, including political killings and extortion,” Ntuli said.

“I have consistently maintained there is no basis not to recommend a police officer of the calibre of Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to continue the work he is doing.”

The premier reaffirmed the provincial government’s full support for the contract renewal, noting Mkhwanazi’s discipline and commitment to accountable policing align perfectly with the values of the provincial government and expectations of KwaZulu-Natal residents.

Under the Constitution, provincial police commissioners are appointed by the national police commissioner, but this must be done in concurrence with the premier of the respective province.

