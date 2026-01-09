Protesting fisherman rescued from croc- and hippo-infested river

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A rescue team removed a fisherman (wearing red) from the Komati River for his own safety, despite his objections.

A fisherman who found “a good spot” in the middle of a river infested with crocodiles and hippos has been removed from the area by police, under protest.

Mpumalanga police have taken flak on social media, with the narrator of a video clip claiming they had left him at risk of attack by wildlife.

However, Sgt Thulisile Magagula said the man repeatedly rejected offers of assistance and ignored warnings that the Komati River was unsafe.

“The individual has adopted a routine of fishing on the rocks in the Komati River, despite the inherent dangers posed by crocodiles and hippos.

“Police and other law enforcement agencies, including Emergency Medical Services (EMS), made several attempts to assist this man, who has repeatedly refused help.”

He was there even during a search operation for two soldiers after their vehicle was swept away in floodwaters on the river. “The fisherman was observed in the background, continuing with his fishing activities during a TV interview with a police representative,” Magagula said.

“On Wednesday, an EMS helicopter was dispatched to Komati River, and our team members attempted to rescue this fisherman. Unfortunately, he evaded rescue efforts, demonstrating a clear unwillingness to leave the area. However, the next day, with persistence, the team was ultimately able to take him out to safety, but it was not without struggle, as he resisted leaving what he perceives as his fishing grounds.”

