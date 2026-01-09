Shoprite distances itself from viral ANC-branded book wrappers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Retail giant Shoprite has distanced itself from a viral photo circulating on social media that appears to show school book covers branded with ANC logos available in its stores.

The image depicts three rolls of the ANC-themed wrapping paper at a checkout counter, positioned as if a customer is about to purchase them.

The post triggered a wave of backlash across social media platforms. Many users questioned why Shoprite would choose to affiliate itself with a specific political party, while others directed their criticism towards the ANC for the design itself. Several said they would refuse to use the branded covers for their children’s school books.

Any child who come to our schools covered their books with this nonsense…. Must fail come end of year, irrespective of how they performed…. We are busy reshaping our generation we can’t afford to be taken back….. — Shikwambanamandla (@Shikwambanaman1) January 9, 2026

I didn’t even know that was a thing.



How can schools allow political paraphernalia to be displayed by students? Aren’t schools supposed to be nonpartisan? — sociaLIESm (@savage10000) January 8, 2026

In response to an enquiry from TimesLIVE, Shoprite said the product is not part of its stock.

“We can confirm that this wrapping paper is not ranged or sold in any Shoprite supermarkets,” the retailer stated.

The origin of the photo remains unclear.

TimesLIVE has reached out to the ANC for comment regarding the branding and the viral images. Its response will be included as soon as it is received.

