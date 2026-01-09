South Africa

Shoprite distances itself from viral ANC-branded book wrappers

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Retail giant Shoprite has distanced itself from a viral photo circulating on social media that appears to show school book covers branded with ANC logos available in its stores.

The image depicts three rolls of the ANC-themed wrapping paper at a checkout counter, positioned as if a customer is about to purchase them.

The post triggered a wave of backlash across social media platforms. Many users questioned why Shoprite would choose to affiliate itself with a specific political party, while others directed their criticism towards the ANC for the design itself. Several said they would refuse to use the branded covers for their children’s school books.

In response to an enquiry from TimesLIVE, Shoprite said the product is not part of its stock.

“We can confirm that this wrapping paper is not ranged or sold in any Shoprite supermarkets,” the retailer stated.

The origin of the photo remains unclear.

TimesLIVE has reached out to the ANC for comment regarding the branding and the viral images. Its response will be included as soon as it is received.

TimesLIVE

