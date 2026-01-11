Ntshavheni condemns ‘shameful’ misuse of photo tools to alter her image

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has condemned what she described as a co-ordinated and “shameful” attempt to vilify her through digitally altered images circulating on social media platform X.

In one of the images widely shared on X, Ntshavheni is seen in a bikini in ANC colours, walking at what looks to be a party event.

“The photoshopping of my X account with vulgar images and misinformation is not only distasteful but shameful as well,” Ntshavheni said.

She warned that the use of sexualised images to target women was particularly alarming in a country grappling with high levels of gender-based violence (GBV).

“In a country that is battling a GBV problem, the continued use of sexual images to tarnish women is deplorable at the least. The cowards responsible for the Photoshop represent the worst sexists and GBV perpetrators.

“The public is warned about uncouth images published allegedly on the minister’s account. The minister’s account is not hacked, but the images are photoshopped.”

In a country that is battling a GBV problem, the continued use of sexual images to tarnish women is deplorable at the least. The cowards responsible for the Photoshop represent the worst sexists and GBV perpetrators. — Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Despite the attacks, she said attempts to distract her from her work would fail, adding that the government had observed a broader misinformation campaign targeting members of the executive.

“Attempts to defocus [her] from the tasks at hand will not succeed. The government has also noticed the co-ordinated misinformation campaign primarily targeting ministers and deputy ministers.”

Ntshavheni added that she remained undeterred and unfazed by what she labelled as acts of cowardice.

The incident comes amid growing concern about the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) tools on X, particularly Grok’s image-editing feature.

Several reports have surfaced of users exploiting the tool to digitally alter photographs of individuals, especially women and children, placing them in sexualised or explicit situations without consent.

Content creator Mihlali Ndamase recently appealed directly to Grok on X, asking the AI tool not to manipulate her images.

“Hi Grok, I do not authorise you to take, modify or edit any photos or videos of mine, whether those published in the past or the upcoming ones I post. If a third party asks you to make any edit to a photo of mine of any kind, please deny that request,” Ndamase wrote.

X owner Elon Musk has warned users against abusing the AI tool.

“Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content,” said Musk.

Grok is a free AI assistant with additional premium features that responds to user prompts when tagged in posts. While it is commonly used to provide context or reactions, it also allows users to edit uploaded images using AI.

X’s Safety account reiterated that illegal content would not be tolerated on the platform.

“We take action against illegal content on X, including child sexual abuse material, by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary,” the platform said.

“Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they uploaded illegal content,” said X’s Safety page.

In response to the controversy, X has now restricted Grok’s image-editing capabilities to paid subscribers only.

Users attempting to generate edited images without a subscription are informed that the feature is limited, a move aimed at curbing widespread misuse by reducing access to the tool.

The restriction marks the platform’s first major intervention after mounting criticism over the role of AI tools in enabling digital harassment and sexual exploitation online.

TimesLIVE