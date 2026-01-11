‘This must never happen to another child’| Chimamanda Adichie alleges negligence after son’s death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie poses with her novel 'Americanah' before the awarding of the Bailey’s Women’s Prize for Fiction in London on June 4 2014. File photo/Reuters

Renowned Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has accused a private hospital in Lagos of gross negligence and impropriety after the death of her 21-month-old son, Nkanu Nnamdi.

In a detailed and emotional statement shared on her social media platforms, Adichie alleged an anaesthesiologist at Euracare Hospital acted with criminal negligence during what were meant to be routine medical procedures.

“The anaesthesiologist was criminally negligent,” said Adichie.

The We Should All Be Feminists and Half of a Yellow Sun author and her husband, Ivara Esege, were in Lagos for Christmas when Nkanu fell ill.

“We were in Lagos for Christmas. Nkanu had what we first thought was just a cold, but it soon turned into a serious infection, and he was admitted to Atlantis Hospital,” Adichie said.

Nkanu, though unwell, was stable and scheduled to travel to the US the next day, January 7, accompanied by travelling doctors.

A medical team at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore was prepared to receive him.

“The Hopkins team had asked for a lumbar puncture test and an MRI. The Nigerian team also decided to put in a ‘central line’ in preparation for Nkanu’s flight,” she said.

Atlantis Hospital referred the family to Euracare Hospital, which Adichie said was described as the best facility to conduct the procedures.

On the morning of January 6, Nkanu was taken to Euracare, carried in his father’s arms. Adichie said she was informed that her son would need sedation to prevent movement during the MRI and central line procedure.

“I was waiting just outside the theatre. I saw people, including Dr M, rushing into the theatre and immediately knew something had happened.”

Adichie said she was later told that Nkanu had been administered too much propofol by the anaesthesiologist, so he became unresponsive and was resuscitated.

“But suddenly Nkanu was on a ventilator. He was intubated and placed in the ICU. The next thing I heard was that he had seizures. Cardiac arrest. All these had never happened before.

“Some hours later, Nkanu was gone. It turns out that Nkanu was never monitored after being given too much propofol.”

She alleged the anaesthesiologist carried her son on his shoulder after administering sedation, making it unclear when Nkanu became unresponsive.

“How can you sedate a sick child and neglect to monitor him?” she asked.

Adichie also accused the anaesthesiologist of switching off her son’s oxygen after the central line procedure and again carrying him casually to the ICU.

“He was fatally casual and careless with the precious life of a child. No proper protocol was followed. We brought in a child who was unwell but stable and scheduled to travel the next day,” she said.

“We came to conduct basic procedures. And suddenly, our beautiful little boy was gone forever. It is like living your worst nightmare. I will never survive the loss of my child.”

Adichie said the family has since learnt of two previous cases involving the same anaesthesiologist allegedly overdosing children.

“Why did Euracare allow him to keep working? This must never happen to another child,” she said.

In a media statement, Euracare Hospital dismissed allegations of negligence and said their medical team had given the patient, who was “critically ill” when brought in, the best medical care.

“Our facility is a reputable centre for complex medical care, led by an internationally trained and experienced clinical team. The patient, who was critically ill, was referred to our facility for specific diagnostic procedures after receiving treatment for a period of time at two paediatric centres.

“Upon arrival, our medical team immediately provided care in accordance with established clinical protocols and internationally accepted medical standards, including sedation when clinically indicated.”

The hospital said it has launched an internal investigation.

“We have commenced a detailed investigation consistent with our clinical governance standards and best practices. We remain committed to engaging transparently and responsibly with all clinical and regulatory processes. We recognise that the family is grieving an irreplaceable loss, and we shall continue to support them in any way that may bring comfort during this devastating period.”

Adichie and Esege married in 2009. The author gave birth to their first child, a daughter, in 2016.

In 2024, their twin sons were born via surrogate.

Adichie rose to international prominence with the publication of her debut novel, Purple Hibiscus, in 2003, which earned the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize for Best First Book and established her as a leading voice in African literature.

Her most celebrated works include Purple Hibiscus, Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah.

She is also widely recognised for her influential TED Talks and essay, We Should All Be Feminists, which has shaped contemporary feminist discourse worldwide.

TimesLIVE