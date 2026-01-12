City warns ‘no one is above the law’ after another Bryanston property raid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The City of Johannesburg and other entities raided another suspected hijacked property in Bryanston on Monday.

The City of Johannesburg has warned that no one is above the law after an operation targeting an alleged property hijacking, illegal occupation and unlawful land use in Bryanston.

A Bryanston property was raided last week in a follow-up operation leading to the arrest of the alleged mastermind called Lawrence.

On Monday, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), the city’s group forensic and investigation services (GFIS), development planning, environmental health, City Power, Joburg Water, home affairs and other entities raided two high-value properties on Bryanston Drive that had been flagged for suspected illegal activity and health and safety concerns.

One of the properties was being used as an unauthorised unit dwelling.

The registered owners are reportedly not living on the property, which is believed to be overcrowded and operating without the required approvals, posing potential risks to occupants.

City officials said investigations were under way to establish whether water and electricity connections were legal.

No individual or group is above the law — City of Johannesburg manager Floyd Brink

A second property in the area is under investigation for alleged property hijacking.

According to the city, information received suggests the building may have been unlawfully taken over and operated without the consent of the lawful owner, with municipal arrears at this property estimated at about R1.1m.

During the operation, officials engaged with a man who said he was in the process of buying the second property from the previous owners.

He was advised to follow due legal processes, including applying for an eviction order to deal with the illegal occupants.

Authorities disconnected illegal water and electricity connections at the property.

Two occupants, one from each property, were detained by home affairs officials for allegedly being undocumented foreigners.

City of Johannesburg manager Floyd Brink said property hijacking, illegal occupation and unlawful land use undermine community safety, place strain on municipal services and deprive the city of revenue.

“These interventions are part of an ongoing, multi-departmental strategy to reclaim hijacked buildings, enforce bylaws, protect communities and hold perpetrators accountable,” Brink said.

“No individual or group is above the law,” he added.

