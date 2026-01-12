IN PICS | Roedean School achieves 100% bachelor pass rate in 2025 matric exams

Roedean School (SA) has achieved a 100% bachelor’s pass rate for the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, with an average of 4.21 distinctions per student.
Roedean School (SA) is a prominent all-girls’ school with at least more than 700 girls between grade 0 and matric, including 73 students who achieved significant results who were part of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate exams.
The school achieved:
- a 100% bachelor’s pass rate;
- 307 distinctions from 73 students;
- an average of 4.21 distinctions per candidate; with
- 34 students getting 5 or more distinctions (46.6%);
- 37 students with an A average (50.7%);
- 21 students with a B average (28.8%);
- 15 students with a C average (20.5%); and
- an overall average of 77.9%.
According to the school, the students outperformed the IEB national average in every subject, including:
- Mathematics, where the class achieved an average mark of 75.89%;
- English home language (74.79%);
- additional languages, with notable results in:
- Afrikaans First Additional Language (an average of 76.14%);
- IsiZulu First Additional Language (78.63%); and
- Sesotho First Additional Language (82.2%).
The school’s executive director, Lindi Dlamini, said the results across multiple languages reflect the school’s values.
“Mastery of solid comprehension, critical reading and clear written expression, skills that support their performance across subjects and remain relevant beyond school,” she said.
Dlamini said the candidates’ strong results in languages and mathematics also speak directly to the quality of teaching in the classroom.
“They reflect depth in curriculum delivery and a school culture that values thinking and precision.”
According to head of senior school, Phuti Mogale, while the matric students achieved strong academic results, they have also grown as confident and socially aware young women.
“Our students’ achievements speak to their understanding that a life lived through our values – truth, honour, courtesy and freedom – is a life of significance,“ she said.
Several pupils were recognised among the IEB’s top achievers nationally:
- Head girl Ita Collins was named on the IEB outstanding list; while
- Rosemary Chung, Imogen Preston and Isabella Quaker were included on the IEB commendable list.
