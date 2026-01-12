South Africa

IN PICS | Roedean School achieves 100% bachelor pass rate in 2025 matric exams

Average of 4.21 distinctions per candidate for Joburg girls’ school

Kabungane Biyela

Kabungane Biyela

Roedean School in Parktown, where two parents whose daughters were feuding were involved in a pushing and shoving match last November.
Roedean School in Parktown, Johannesburg. File photo. (Denvor de Wee)

Roedean School (SA) has achieved a 100% bachelor’s pass rate for the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, with an average of 4.21 distinctions per student.

Imogen Preston who achieved eight distinctions. (Roedean School of SA)

Roedean School (SA) is a prominent all-girls’ school with at least more than 700 girls between grade 0 and matric, including 73 students who achieved significant results who were part of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate exams.

Deputy head student Isabella Quaker achieved seven distinctions. (Roedean School of SA)

The school achieved:

  • a 100% bachelor’s pass rate;
  • 307 distinctions from 73 students;
  • an average of 4.21 distinctions per candidate; with
  • 34 students getting 5 or more distinctions (46.6%);
  • 37 students with an A average (50.7%);
  • 21 students with a B average (28.8%);
  • 15 students with a C average (20.5%); and
  • an overall average of 77.9%.
Sanaa Hajee achieved six distinctions. (Roedean School of SA)

According to the school, the students outperformed the IEB national average in every subject, including:

  • Mathematics, where the class achieved an average mark of 75.89%;
  • English home language (74.79%);
  • additional languages, with notable results in:
    • Afrikaans First Additional Language (an average of 76.14%);
    • IsiZulu First Additional Language (78.63%); and
    • Sesotho First Additional Language (82.2%).
Head student Ita Collins achieved nine distinctions. (Roedean School of SA)

The school’s executive director, Lindi Dlamini, said the results across multiple languages reflect the school’s values.

“Mastery of solid comprehension, critical reading and clear written expression, skills that support their performance across subjects and remain relevant beyond school,” she said.

Deputy head of debating Reitumetse Phasumane achieved four distinctions. (Roedean School of SA)

Dlamini said the candidates’ strong results in languages and mathematics also speak directly to the quality of teaching in the classroom.

“They reflect depth in curriculum delivery and a school culture that values thinking and precision.”

Layyah Cachalia achieved six distinctions. (Roedean School of SA)

According to head of senior school, Phuti Mogale, while the matric students achieved strong academic results, they have also grown as confident and socially aware young women.

“Our students’ achievements speak to their understanding that a life lived through our values – truth, honour, courtesy and freedom – is a life of significance,“ she said.

Mmanthwese Mphomane achieved six distinctions. (Roedean School of SA)

Several pupils were recognised among the IEB’s top achievers nationally:

  • Head girl Ita Collins was named on the IEB outstanding list; while
  • Rosemary Chung, Imogen Preston and Isabella Quaker were included on the IEB commendable list.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MATRIC RESULTS UPDATES | IEB 98.31% pass rate sets the tone as SA awaits national results

2

‘There is always hope’: Sadag says mental health support for matrics under results pressure is available

3

WATCH | Moremi confident Pirates can do domestic clean sweep this season

4

Fires leave trail of loss from Mossel Bay to Dunoon

5

JUSTICE MALALA | Fasten your seatbelts, the turbulence in 2026 will be significant

Related Articles