KZN police arrest suspect after hairstylist’s assault claims spark social media uproar

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a 24-year-old man following widespread outrage on social media after celebrity hairstylist Snenhlanhla Mthembu accused police of failing to act on her reports of alleged abuse by her boyfriend.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said officers had noted the online reaction after a woman alleged police inaction following a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm being opened at Umlazi police station on January 9.

Mthembu took to Instagram at the weekend sharing images and videos showing visible injuries, including bruising and swollen eyes.

She also posted a photograph of a silver baseball bat which she identified as the object allegedly used during the assault.

“This is my final attempt for a call for help, and try to arrest this monster who has been abusing me physically from the day we started dating,” Mthembu wrote.

She claimed she had opened multiple cases previously without success.

“I’ve opened four cases with fail because no police gets near him and ofcos [sic] his father will bribe his way out but today I’ve had enough,” she said.

In another post Mthembu asked: “Nizokholwa [Will you only believe me] when he kills me?”

Her posts triggered a strong reaction online with several public figures expressing concern.

Among them was award-winning actress and activist Nomzamo Mbatha who publicly condemned the alleged abuse and called for the suspect’s immediate arrest.

Netshiunda confirmed that the suspect was arrested on Monday, less than 48 hours after the case was reported.

“Hardly 48 hours after the case was reported, police have arrested a 24-year-old suspect in connection with the alleged assault of his 31-year-old girlfriend and maliciously damaging her vehicle during a domestic violence-related incident at V Section in Umlazi,” he said.

The suspect allegedly called the victim to his residence to collect her belongings, police said.

When she arrived, he allegedly assaulted her with a pipe, biting her and attacking her with his hands.

“The victim reportedly ran back to her vehicle and the suspect followed her and damaged the rear windscreen of the vehicle,” said Netshiunda.

Police revealed the victim is receiving medical treatment for burn wounds she allegedly sustained while setting alight her boyfriend’s car.

“Once discharged from hospital, she will face counter-charges of assault and malicious damage to property,” said Netshiunda.

He added that police investigations showed the couple had a history of opening cases against each other.

“It is worth noting that the two partners have a history of opening cases against each other. Those cases have been ventilated in court and were not necessarily of domestic violence in nature,” he said.

Netshiunda urged couples to seek non-violent ways to resolve conflict.

“Police are encouraging partners in a romantic or any domestic relationship to resolve their differences amicably or seek help from their trusted confidants so that they do not resort to violence,” he said.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

