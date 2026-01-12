Man arrested after wife’s body found in car boot at Alberton shopping centre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and is facing a charge of murder after his wife’s body was discovered in the boot of her car at a shopping centre in Alberton on the East Rand.

Police said the woman was reported missing on Friday, prompting an investigation that led to the discovery of her white BMW parked at a shopping complex in Brackendowns.

Her body was found inside the vehicle’s boot.

Members of the police’s serious and violent crimes unit traced the car after following up on information linked to the missing person’s report.

During the investigation, officers also uncovered bloodstains inside the couple’s home.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday. He is alleged to have murdered his wife and placed her body in the boot of her car.

Police have since confirmed that the victim sustained multiple stab wounds. Further details regarding the circumstances of her death are still under investigation.

The man was expected to appear in the Alberton magistrate’s court on Monday.

The investigation continues.

TimesLIVE