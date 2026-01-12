Matric results don’t define learners’ future, experts say

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For learners who are feeling anxious or overwhelmed, waiting can often feel worse than the results themselves.

As the grade 12 class of 2025 awaits its much-anticipated matric results, experts are urging pupils to remember that these marks do not define their worth or determine the entirety of their future.

Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, education project manager at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, said pupils should not view their results as a final judgment on their intelligence or potential.

“If your marks don’t open the door you were hoping for, it doesn’t mean the door is closed forever,” she said.

Parbhoo-Seetha said a different route might simply be the key to reaching one’s goals.

“Pupils can explore alternative pathways like TVET colleges, skills-based training, learnerships, apprenticeships, or even short courses that can lead directly to employment. Many of these options are practical, hands-on and valued in the job market.

“There are bridging programmes and higher certificate courses that allow students to improve their marks and later transition into diplomas or degrees.”

She said taking a gap year could also be an option, as long as it has purpose.

“Whether it’s working, volunteering, gaining experience or focusing on your mental well-being while reassessing your goals, these steps can be valuable. For some learners, rewriting certain subjects or upgrading results can open opportunities for the following year.

“What’s important to remember is that careers are no longer linear. Many successful people have changed direction, studied later on, or discovered strengths outside the traditional university route.”

Eshmael Mpabanga, country head at Intellect Design Arena SA, echoed the same sentiments, saying the pressure to make the “perfect” career decision can be overwhelming.

“Very few people follow a straight-line career path anymore, and the belief that one decision at 18 will define the rest of your life is outdated,” he said.

Mpabanga said choosing an enjoyable path matters more than chasing a title.

He encouraged pupils to focus on fields of study that develop strong, transferable skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity and adaptability — skills that remain valuable even as industries evolve.

“At Intellect Design, we have students from many walks of life and what consistently stands out is that those who thrive are not always the ones who knew exactly what they wanted to do early on.

“They are the ones who learnt how to think, learn, and adapt. Employers look for people who can navigate complexity, collaborate across disciplines and respond to change, not just those with a specific qualification,” he said.

Mpabanga also said career anxiety often comes from the belief that the decision is irreversible.

“Many successful professionals pivot multiple times, using the foundation built through their studies to move into new roles and industries. The goal should be to choose a path that opens doors, not one that locks you into a single outcome. For learners still unsure, my advice is simple: don’t wait for absolute certainty.”

He added that pupils should select a field that engages them, challenges them to grow and equips them with market-relevant skills.

“Momentum matters more than perfection and taking a considered step forward is far better than standing still out of fear.”

Tips on how to deal with anxiety:

Parbhoo-Seetha said many pupils and their families were feeling anxious, as the waiting period could feel overwhelming, as though their entire future rested on one set of results.

Below is her advice for anxious learners and parents:

Take one day at a time and speak to someone you trust.

Maintain a routine and take breaks from constantly checking messages or social media.

Matric results do not define who a person is or what they are capable of.

Matric is just one chapter and not the whole story.

For parents and guardians supporting pupils who didn’t get the results they hoped for, the first response from a parent matters. Even when you’re worried or disappointed, what your child needs most is to feel safe and supported.

Parents should listen before offering solutions and reassure their children that love and support are not dependent on academic performance.

Once emotions have settled, you can explore next steps together. There are always more options than it feels like in that particular moment.

Early warning signs families should watch out for include changes in behaviour.

Big changes in mood, sleep, or appetite; feeling hopeless; or suddenly seeming fine after being very upset can all be signs that a young person is struggling.

Any talk about wanting to disappear or feeling like a burden or self-harm should always be taken seriously and acted on immediately.

Support is available through FedEx, which offers confidential assistance to pupils and their families. Individuals do not need to be in crisis to seek help.

The suicide crisis line, 0800-567-567, is available 24/7.

Support is also available via WhatsApp on 076-882-2775.

Sowetan