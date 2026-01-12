Reddam House achieves 100% pass rate, 97% bachelor’s pass in 2025 IEB results

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Inspired Education Group’s Reddam House has achieved A 100% pass rate in the 2025 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric results across all eight of its campuses.

A total of 522 candidates from campuses in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape wrote the IEB National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

“Their results reflect both year-on-year academic growth and the strength of a schooling model that combines rigorous academics with holistic development,” the group stated.

“These results demonstrate Reddam House’s ability to deliver excellence consistently across a national footprint.”

The Class of 2025 achieved:

1,322 subject distinctions: An average of 2.53 distinctions per candidate, an improvement from 2.44 in 2024.

97% bachelor’s degree pass rate

72.93% overall average

66% A or B aggregates

Reddam House students once again ranked among the top pupils in South Africa, securing 58 placements in the top 1% for specific subjects nationwide.

Individual excellence was highlighted by Keira Winter (Constantia campus) and Abem Takele (Bedfordview campus), both of whom achieved nine distinctions each.

Ravi Nadasen, CEO of Inspired Education Group for Africa and the Middle East, praised the cohort’s consistency.

“The achievements of the Reddam House class of 2025 reflect academic growth and depth across all our campuses. This strong performance and continued national recognition speak to the commitment of our students, the expertise of our teachers, and the culture of excellence that defines Reddam House,” said Nadasen.

“These results confirm that our schools are preparing young people for confident, purposeful futures in a rapidly changing world.”

TimesLIVE