Reddford House among SA’s top-performing schools with 100% pass rate

Reddford House private school has been recognised as being among the country’s top performers, with a 100% pass rate for its matric class of 2025.

The school achieved a 100% pass rate across its two Johannesburg campuses, Reddford House Blue Hills and Northcliff, and The Hills campus in Pretoria.

The three campuses recorded 240 distinctions and 94% of the 199 matric pupils achieved a bachelor’s degree pass.

Reddford House Northcliff achieved a 100% pass rate, a 92% bachelor’s degree pass rate and 66 distinctions, with an overall average of 65.49%. Notably, 33% of students achieved an A or B aggregate, reflecting strong aggregate performance across the cohort.

Reddford House demonstrates what is possible when high expectations and personalised support come together in a non-selective environment, allowing every student the opportunity to grow and succeed

—  Ravi Nadasen

Reddford House The Hills continued to strengthen its academic performance, achieving a 93% bachelor’s degree pass rate, a 100% pass rate, 66 distinctions and an overall average of 63.97%.

CEO of Inspired Education Group Africa (IEGA) and the Middle East, Ravi Nadasen, said the achievements reflect the dedication of their educators, unwavering support of the parents and the hard work and resilience of their students.

“Reddford House demonstrates what is possible when high expectations and personalised support come together in a non-selective environment, allowing every student the opportunity to grow and succeed,” he said.

