Sacred Heart College celebrates 100% matric pass and top 1% national achievers

Sacred Heart College in Observatory, north-east of Johannesburg, has announced a 100% matric pass rate for its Class of 2025, with several pupils ranking in the top 1% nationally in Independent Examination Board (IEB) subjects.

The independent Catholic Marist school, which has been operating for 101 years, said its results confirmed its focus on academic excellence and values-based education.

Key results for the Class of 2025 include:

100% matric pass rate;

86 subject distinctions (80% and above);

86% bachelor’s pass rate, allowing direct entry to university;

71% A–C pass rate (marks between 60% and 100%); and

multiple top 1% national subject results in IEB exams.

The school said the bachelor’s pass rate of 86% shows most pupils are ready for university study.

Top 1% achievers nationally include:

English home language: Mukhethwa Nedohe and Deandré Mackay; and

IsiZulu: Risuna Makhubele.

“This cohort reminded us that academic success is not built on pressure or shortcuts,” said Sacred Heart executive head Dhiraj Bharuth.

“Academic mastery is about depth, not speed, about understanding concepts, applying knowledge across contexts, and persevering when learning becomes difficult. These results reflect a journey shaped by effort, reflection and care.”

The school said the Class of 2025 faced challenges, including post-Covid learning gaps, higher curriculum and assessment pressure, and different learning backgrounds, with some pupils joining from other schools.

The school said teachers supported pupils with regular assessments, academic reflection, subject support sessions and mentoring.

Standout pupils are:

Deandré Mackay, seven distinctions, strong in academics, culture and sport;

Mukhethwa Nedohe, seven distinctions, consistent academic and cultural leadership;

Nereece Pillay, six distinctions, joined in grade 9 and showed strong academic growth;

Risuna Makhubele, six distinctions, scholarship student; and

Ethan Fuchs, four distinctions, repeated grade 11 to strengthen his foundation.

“These results validate our shift towards early intervention, process-driven learning and sustained support,” said Bharuth.

“They also strengthen our position as a school where academic excellence and humanity co-exist — producing not only results, but reflective, resilient, university-ready young adults.”

