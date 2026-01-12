Top IEB schools in Gauteng celebrate outstanding 2025 matric results

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two Independent Examinations Board (IEB) schools in Gauteng, Redhill School and Saheti School, have celebrated exceptional results for the class of 2025, with high distinction rates and top individual performances.

Saheti School in Senderwood has again achieved a 100% pass rate, maintaining its unbroken record. Of the 71 candidates, 92% achieved distinctions, while 30% achieved a distinction average. Six pupils achieved full-house distinctions, with a further 10 achieving six distinctions each.

The school’s top achiever, dux scholar Chrisovalandis Coundouris, achieved nine distinctions, eight of which were 90% or above, with an overall average of 92%. Runner-up Maria Lazanakis also achieved nine distinctions, seven above 90%, with an average of 90%. Other notable performances include:

Anthea Boutselis, who achieved nine distinctions with an average of 87%;

Eleni Kruger, who obtained eight distinctions with an average of 89%;

Daniel Tsoukalas, who achieved seven distinctions with an average of 87%; and

Katerina Malemas, who achieved seven distinctions with an average of 80%.

Greek is a compulsory subject at Saheti, and the top full-house pupils achieved distinctions in nine subjects.

Saheti’s dean of matrics, Daniela Pitt, said the results reflected a strong partnership between pupils, families and staff.

Redhill School, also an IEB school, recorded some of the strongest results in its history in IEB and International Baccalaureate (IB) pathways.

When students are placed on the right academic pathway and supported as whole people — intellectually, socially and emotionally — they are far more likely to thrive. And when the whole child thrives, strong academic outcomes follow naturally — Joseph Gerassi, Redhill executive head

Redhill’s IEB class of 2025 achieved an average of 4.3 distinctions per pupil. Among the top achievers was Chad Bacher, the school’s IEB dux, who achieved an average of 95% with eight distinctions, all above 90%. Other leading IEB pupils include:

Rohan Curtis, who achieved a 93% average with nine distinctions;

Demi Symanowitz, who achieved a 94% average with nine distinctions, eight of them above 90%;

Kate Goulding, who achieved an average of 94% with eight distinctions; and

Sienne Ho, who achieved a 93% average with eight distinctions.

On the IB pathway, Redhill’s top achievers were:

Yian Xu, who achieved 44 points out of 45 and was named dux student;

Isabelle Ho and Tisya Daya, who both achieved 42 points,

Kaydon Naidoo with 38 points;

Ansh Puri with 36 points; and

Naledi Seokolo with 35 points.

Executive head Joseph Gerassi said the IEB results represented only part of the academic strength of the cohort, as many top pupils follow the IB route. “This means these results represent only part of the academic strength of this cohort,” he said. “That makes the achievement all the more impressive.”

Redhill’s IB class of 2025 achieved an average score of 33.31 out of 45, well above the world average of 29.30.

Gerassi said strong results followed naturally when pupils were supported beyond academics.

“When students are placed on the right academic pathway and supported as whole people — intellectually, socially and emotionally — they are far more likely to thrive,” he said. “And when the whole child thrives, strong academic outcomes follow naturally.”

Both schools said they were proud not only of the results but also of the pupils behind them as the class of 2025 prepares for further study.

TimesLIVE