Two Kruger National Park gates closed after heavy rains

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Continuous and heavy rainfall across the Kruger National Park over the weekend led to the closure of the Pafuri and Giriyondo gates by the Border Management Authority. File image

Continuous and heavy rainfall across the Kruger National Park over the weekend led to the closure of the Pafuri and Giriyondo gates by the Border Management Authority.

Campers were to be relocated to less saturated areas as park staff monitored conditions to ensure visitor safety.

“Several rivers are flowing at high speed,” said park spokesperson JP Louw.

“Guests and staff are advised to adhere strictly to no-entry and road closure signage, avoid driving through flooded roads and low-lying bridges and refrain from removing logs, debris, or barriers placed on roads.”

Water levels were expected to rise significantly on Sunday at De Laporte River, N’watshitsaka River and Crocodile River.

“The Sabie River is also rising, which is expected to impact the Sand River, potentially affecting travel routes between Satara rest camp, Tshokwane picnic site, Lower Sabie rest camp and Skukuza rest camp.”

“Guests are advised road closures may occur at short notice for safety reasons. Campers in affected camps will be moved as not all camping sites are affected, and those in caravans and motorhomes will be requested to relocate closer to chalet areas within camps.”

Rainfall figures for rainfall overnight measured early on Sunday:

Pafuri: 90mm

Houtboschrand: 85.5mm

Tshokwane: 73.5mm

Mooiplaas: 71mm

Shingwedzi: 71mm

Lower Sabie: 58.5mm

Malelane: 57mm

Punda Maria: 52mm

Kingfisherspruit: 51.2mm

Vlakteplaas: 51.5 mm

Crocodile Bridge: 45mm

Letaba: 40.2mm

Mahlangeni: 36mm

Olifants: 30mm

Phalaborwa: 25mm.

The South African Weather Service issued an orange level 9 warning for disruptive rainfall on Monday into Tuesday over the eastern areas of the Mopani district in Limpopo, Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga and the Collins Chabane local municipality.

A level 6 warning over the escarpment of Mpumalanga and Limpopo was also issued.

This comes after forecasters warned on Friday that an intense low-pressure system was expected to hit Mozambique and develop into parts of South Africa over the weekend.

No rain is forecast for drier areas of the country that have been battling runaway veld fires.

The weather service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of Northern Cape, the Central Karoo of the Western Cape, Sarah Baartman district, Nelson Mandela Bay and in places over the western parts of the Chris Hani district and the Walter Sisulu municipality in the Eastern Cape.

“A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected until Tuesday over the Eastern Cape, with the exception of the Joe Gqabi area and southern parts of Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the Central Karoo of the Western Cape on Monday.”

Gauteng weather is set to be partly cloudy and warm on Monday.

TimesLIVE