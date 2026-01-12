South Africa

WATCH LIVE| Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube announces 2025 NSC matric results

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube addressing matric class of 2025 top achievers at the MTN innovation centre (Thulani Mbele)

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube is on Monday announcing the NSC matric results for the 2025 class.

The Independent Examination Board (IEB) announced a 98.31% overall pass rate for the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

All candidates who passed the IEB NSC achieved a qualification that allows access to post-school education.

