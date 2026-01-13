DJ Warras murder: Bail hearing told of dispute over accused’s assets, address and family ties

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The bail hearing of Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock murder accused heard sharply differing versions on Tuesday, with the defence portraying the accused as a stable businessman and family breadwinner, while the state challenged his personal profile, assets and residential claims.

Victor Majola, 44, appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit crime, both Schedule 6 offences.

In an affidavit submitted to court, Majola told the court he had 12 children, aged between 21 and three, and that he was their sole breadwinner. He said he earned about R5,000 a week as a self-employed taxi operator, though his income fluctuates, and owns three taxi as well as 30 cattle in KwaZulu-Natal.

Conflicting accounts

However, the state disputed parts of this profile. Investigating officer Capt Abe Montwedi testified that when police ran the accused’s profile, no dependents appeared on the system.

Montwedi further told the court that the three taxis listed by the accused were no longer operational and therefore not movable assets.

Warrick Stock known as DJ Warras, was shot and killed in Johannesburg. (Facebook)

The officer also challenged the accused’s claim of a fixed address. Majola told the court he had been staying at a hostel in Meadowlands, but Montwedi said the induna of the hostel informed police that Majola had only stayed there for three days before his arrest and that the unit belonged to his brother, not him.

Majola’s defence lawyer rejected this version, insisting the accused had been living at the address long before his arrest and that the state’s characterisation was misleading.

The defence further argued that Majola posed no flight risk, pointing out that he had no passport, no previous convictions and had strong family ties. His lawyer also told the court that at the time of the shooting on December 16 2025, Majola was in Soweto fixing his car, not at the crime scene.

Bail decision pending

Opposing bail, Montwedi outlined the state’s case, linking the murder to a dispute at Zambezi Flats over rental collections and security management. He testified that DJ Warras had been contracted to manage security at the building and had obtained protection orders after being threatened.

According to the officer, a witness heard the accused allegedly saying “Nangu lo muntu” meaning “here is the person” moments before one of the men accompanying him shot the DJ multiple times outside the flats.

Montwedi further testified that during the investigation, police found DJ Warras’ vehicle registration documents containing his full personal details on a cellphone linked to the accused.

He told the court this possession constituted a crime on its own, adding that the documents had allegedly been forwarded to the accused by his girlfriend, who was initially arrested but later released.

The defence denied that this evidence linked Majola to the killing and accused police of fabricating aspects of the case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court adjourned the bail hearing to Wednesday for a ruling.

