Don’t go to campus unless accepted, watch out for bogus colleges: Buti Manamela

Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela has raised concern about the class of 2025’s poor outcomes in core subjects, urging matriculants to consider alternative pathways such as TVET and CET colleges while warning against bogus colleges.

Manamela said the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results mark the beginning of a new phase of learning, skills development and personal growth.

“As we welcome you into the post-school education and training landscape — whether into universities, TVET colleges, CET colleges, private institutions or workplace learnerships — we celebrate not only your success at school but also the start of your next chapter in contributing to the growth and development of our country,” he said.

The results present a challenge and an opportunity, he said, noting that:

about 927,000 pupils wrote the NSC exams; with

more than 760,000 passing; and

about 345,000 achieving bachelor’s passes.

The class of 2025 has achieved an overall pass rate of 88% for the NSC exams, with KwaZulu-Natal the top province.

“At the same time, South Africa’s public universities can accommodate about 230,000 first-time entering students in any academic year. This gap between eligibility and available places underscores the importance of diversified post-school pathways and realistic planning across the entire post-school education and training system.”

As you embark on this next phase of education, training and upskilling, remain focused, disciplined and open to the many pathways available to you. Every route of learning matters and each contributes to building a capable, inclusive and productive society — Buti Manamela, higher education and training minister

Manamela expressed concern about the results of core subjects such as mathematics, accounting and physical sciences, as it was announced on Monday that about 34% of pupils wrote mathematics.

Prospective students are reminded to ensure they have received formal confirmation of academic placement and accommodation before travelling to any institution.

“Institutions will only engage students who have been formally accepted and accommodated,” said Manamela. “If you have not applied or if your application was unsuccessful, do not go to the institution. Institutions are not accepting in-person applications at this stage.”

He also warned prospective students about the dangers of enrolling in bogus colleges. Such institutions are not registered as required by law and do not offer credible qualifications. Qualifications offered by private skills development providers must be quality-assured by:

the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations;

sector education and training authorities (Setas); and

the South African Qualifications Authority.

Manamela appealed to private education providers to comply with the law and not mislead students and urged prospective students and parents to conduct due diligence before making any payments. Information on registered and accredited institutions is available on the department’s website.

In terms of funding, Manamela announced there was an expanded funding opportunity through the Setas. More than 15,000 Seta bursaries have been made available to support students who do not qualify for National Student Financial Aid Scheme funding, particularly those in the “missing middle” and in scarce skills areas critical to economic growth. These bursaries support studies at universities and TVET colleges and cover tuition, learning materials and other study-related costs, forming part of the government’s broader strategy to widen access to post-school opportunities.

