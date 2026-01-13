Foreign crew stuck at Ngqura as detained vessel remains in port

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Foreign seafarers aboard a Comoros-flagged vessel have been stranded at the Port of Ngqura for nearly two months after the ship was detained over multiple safety breaches and violations, including the non-payment of crew wages.

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) said it was monitoring the welfare of the 16 seafarers on board the MV Sea Lord, three of whom are from Myanmar and 13 from India. On Tuesday, Samsa spokesperson Tebogo Ramatjie said: “The vessel remains detained. The situation has not changed.”

The MV Sea Lord was detained on November 14 after a Port State Control (PSC) inspection that identified 42 deficiencies, including the non-payment of crew wages.

“The vessel, flagged under Comoros, carries a crew of 16 seafarers comprising three from Myanmar and 13 from India,” said Ramatjie.

“Samsa conducted the routine PSC inspection upon the vessel’s arrival, leading to its detention due to the severity and number of deficiencies noted. In line with international maritime standards, Samsa promptly notified the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) regarding the wage issues and efforts to secure payment from the vessel’s owners remain ongoing.”

Ramatjie said inspections conducted this month revealed “additional humanitarian concerns, including shortages of fresh water, food supplies and electricity, as well as accumulating garbage on deck”.

Samsa CEO Captain Dennis Mqadi said the vessel was also subject to two court cases related to its arrest.

“Samsa is collaborating with the Transnet National Ports Authority, ITF, Seafarers’ Mission and legal representatives to provide urgent humanitarian support to the crew,” said Mqadi.

“Samsa remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the rights and welfare of seafarers, ensuring safe and sustainable shipping practices in South African waters.

“We are working diligently with all stakeholders to address these issues in accordance with the Maritime Labour Convention and other international obligations, prioritising the health and safety of those on board.”

Mqadi said Samsa “continues to oversee the resolution process, including the retention of the vessel’s original Certificate of Ship Registry, and will provide updates as developments occur”.

Meanwhile, Samsa has launched an investigation after a fire and subsequent grounding of the fishing vessel FV Silver Dorado near Cape Recife Lighthouse, off Gqeberha, on Monday.

Ramatjie said the incident was first reported to the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre at about 6pm, and by 10.30pm the vessel had grounded in a rocky area near Cape Recife.

“At the time of the incident, the vessel was carrying about 14 tonnes of diesel fuel, 100 litres of lubricants, and eight 19kg LPG gas cylinders. No fish cargo was on board.

“All 21 crew members were successfully evacuated and transferred to Port Elizabeth Harbour by 9.20pm. No injuries were reported, and no medical assistance was required,” he said.

“After the incident, instructions were issued for the appointment of a professional salvaging team to manage firefighting and recovery operations. Measures were taken to contain potential pollution risks. Cargo checks confirmed hazardous substances on board, including LPG cylinders.”

Ramatjie said a navigation warning was issued and drift modelling was initiated to monitor the vessel’s movement.

“Weather forecasts are being reviewed, and contingency plans are in place, including the possible deployment of additional support vessels,” he said.

