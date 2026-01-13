IN PICS | ‘Matric was a blast’: National top achievers share secrets of success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Abigail Kok from York High in George was named the top achiever among public school learners nationally.

South Africa’s matric class of 2025 has delivered another strong showing in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams with an 88% pass rate, up from 87.3% in 2024 and 82.9% in 2023. KwaZulu-Natal led the pack as the best-performing province.

One of the biggest highlights of the results is Abigail Kok from York High School in George in the Western Cape, who was named the top achiever among public school pupils nationally. She also achieved first place in physical sciences and in quintile 5 schools. She said the secret to her success was consistency and balance.

“I worked every day, avoided procrastination and made time to exercise, which helped me stay mentally and physically strong,” she said.

Abigail Kok, who also served as head girl and played sport, said her matric year was “an absolute blast”.

“Being involved in different activities reminded me life is about more than just books,” she said.

She credited her success to integrity, gratitude and faith, and thanked her family, teachers and coaches for their unwavering support.

Abigail Kok plans to study at Stellenbosch University, with a strong interest in actuarial science or data science, a field she believes can help her make a meaningful difference.

Kamogelo Aaron Tshabalala from Acudeo College Kirkney was named the top achiever among independent school pupils. (supplied)

Kamogelo Aaron Tshabalala from Acudeo College Kirkney was named the top achiever among independent school pupils. For him the recognition feels “surreal”.

“I started preparing in grade 10,” he said. “It took discipline, long hours of study and a lot of prayer. My teachers and classmates were a big part of my journey.”

He found information technology the most challenging subject, describing it as requiring “a completely different way of thinking”.

Kamogelo Tshabalala will pursue actuarial science at the University of Cape Town. His advice to the next cohort of matrics? “Support one another, in class and outside of class.”

Nchongatakor Blessing Besong from Jeppe High School for Girls defied the odds by obtaining the minister’s award, which acknowledges pupils who worked under pressure during their matric year.

Takunda Praise Muchuweni took first position in pupils with special educational needs. (supplied)

“Growing up I struggled financially, especially with travelling costs to school. I had a teacher who’d drive to my area and drop me off at school. She made sure I was at school,” she said.

She said winning the ministerial award was reassuring that hardships do not define the future.

Besong will be studying physiotherapy either at the University of Stellenbosch or the University of Pretoria, should she be accepted.

Takunda Praise Muchuweni from Jan Kriel Skool defied the odds and obtained top achiever for pupils with special educational needs.

“I was thrilled to hear my name being called as the top achiever, especially in my condition. I didn’t allow my circumstances to define me,” she said.

Muchuweni said she’s looking forward to seeing what the future holds.

