KZN schools unprepared as academic year begins, unions warn

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Unions in KwaZulu-Natal are citing issues such as non-delivery of learning and teaching materials and non-payment of financial allocations. Stock photo.

Education unions in KwaZulu-Natal have warned that more than half of the public schools in the province are not ready to reopen for the academic year, just a day before classes begin.

This was revealed by surveys conducted by the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) and the National Professional Teachers Union (Naptosa) after they were inundated with “panic calls” from school principals claiming they had not been given clear information by the provincial department of education.

Naptosa KZN spokesperson Thirona Moodley said most of the schools polled indicated they may not be in a position to open on Wednesday.

“A survey conducted over two days, completed by 150 schools across the province, indicates that a significant number of schools are not fully prepared for day one.”

She said school principals pointed to the non-delivery of learning and teaching support material and the non-payment of financial allocations as being among the main challenges.

“Equally alarming is the report from several schools that they will be unable to provide school meals on the first day of the academic year. This has serious implications for learner wellbeing, attendance and readiness to learn.”

Principals cannot ask parents to buy stationery or learning materials because many parents are unemployed. Principals can also get into trouble if they do — Sadtu provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza

The findings support those of Sadtu, which surveyed a larger number of schools.

“We spoke to 2,147 school principals, most of them indicating a state of panic. In fact, it’s 54% of schools that are not ready, with the remaining 46% ready or partially ready,” said Sadtu provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza in an interview on Newzroom Afrika.

She said there were delays in the delivery of textbooks, stationery and other basic teaching and learning resources.

Caluza further revealed that their talks with the department showed the situation would improve only towards the end of February.

She noted that the problem was worse in no-fee-paying schools, which make up most schools in the province.

“Principals cannot ask parents to buy stationery or learning materials because many parents are unemployed. Principals can also get into trouble if they do.”

The department had previously warned that pupils might not receive textbooks in time for the start of the school year.

In November, head of department Dr Nkosinathi Ngcobo told the provincial legislature’s finance committee that the provincial treasury had allowed them to place orders for stationery but not for textbooks.

“The implication is that we will deliver stationery and not textbooks,” he said at the time.

The department has been operating under a Section 18 intervention of the Public Financial Management Act since August 2025, which requires Treasury approval before any contract or procurement decisions can be made.

TimesLIVE