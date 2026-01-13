Tembisa West matrics fetch their certificates at school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Top Achievers: (l-r) Sibahle Ndule, 18, and Lwandle Masuku, 18, with their principal, Rakeleje Seleho, are the top achievers at Tembisa Secondary School.

Tembisa West Secondary School in Ekurhuleni celebrated excellent results for the Class of 2025, with a pass rate of 98.2%.

Of the 230 candidates, 133 obtained distinctions. One pupil got seven distinctions, while another obtained six.

Lwandle Masuku, 18, is the overall top achiever.

He said he was full of doubt and that seven distinctions was not his goal. “I knew I could do it, but the festive season was so long that I started to overthink my hard work.”

Masuku’s motto throughout his matric year was “never give up”.

“I looked up to our alumni currently studying at the University of Pretoria; they motivated me to do my best, even better than them.”

Masuku is hoping to study actuarial science at the University of Cape Town, following in the footsteps of other top achievers from the previous year.

Another pupil who topped the charts is Sibahle Nduli, 18, who achieved six distinctions.

She said she was not expecting it, but she was praying that her hard work and dedication would pay off.

“I knew I needed to work hard to reach my goals because sitting down won’t do me good.”

She said among the challenges she experienced during her matric year was having to study at home with a toddler present.

“Studying at home was tricky due to the noise, as I have a baby sister. The only time I was able to study peacefully was at school. The teachers made sure our environment was conducive.”

Nduli said she hopes to study civil or chemical engineering at the University of Cape Town, fields she has long been interested in and which she believes offer a good salary.

Our learners came to school to study over weekends, and though we faced shortages of food and transport for educators, we did not allow these challenges to deter us from our goal. — School principal Rakeleje Seleho

School principal Rakeleje Seleho was proud of the results, saying he knew the pupils would maintain the school’s average.

“The 2024 matriculants had a pass rate of 99.6%; though the school dropped, I had hopes that my learners would maintain the high standards,” he said

Despite challenges such as limited resources, including logistics and the feeding scheme, Seleho said he ensured that pupils received support during their study periods.

“Our learners came to school to study over weekends, and though we faced shortages of food and transport for educators, we did not allow these challenges to deter us from our goal.”

Seleho believes the class of 2026 will produce a 100% pass rate, saying the current pupils have shown strong commitment, discipline and a willingness to put in the hard work required to achieve excellence.

